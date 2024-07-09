Hyena recaptured after zoo escape in Nigeria

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 9 (UPI) -- Officials in the state of Plateau, Nigeria, said a hyena that escaped from a zoo was safely recaptured and returned to the facility.

The Plateau State Tourism Corp. issued a public alert Monday warning residents near the Jos Wildlife Park in the state capital that a hyena was on the loose after escaping from its enclosure.

Chuwang Pwajok, general manager of the Plateau State Tourism Corp., issued a statement Tuesday revealing the animal had been safely tranquilized and returned to the zoo.

"We deeply appreciate the general public for remaining calm and cooperative. This greatly assisted in the search and rescue of the animal. Thank you," Pwajok said in the statement, which was posted to his official Facebook account.

It was not clear how the hyena managed to escape the facility.