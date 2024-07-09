Itchy palm leads Maryland woman to $50,000 lottery prize

A Baltimore woman said a superstition about an itchy palm led her to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- A Baltimore woman's superstition about her palm itching led to her winning $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The woman, a Baltimore City employee, told Maryland Lottery officials she had no intention of buying any lottery tickets last Wednesday, despite being a frequent player.

"I've been playing for a long time, a couple of tickets a week, maybe, and always $5 games," the player said.

The woman's plans changed when she felt an itch on her palm

"An itchy palm means money is coming your way," she explained.

The player bought a Lots of Cash scratch-off ticket from the Baltimore Service Center on East Monument Street in Baltimore and revealed a $50,000 prize.

"When I saw the $50,000 match, I was sure it was fake. There's no way it could be real," the winner recalled.

She ended up asking a cashier to double-check the ticket.

"He said, 'Take this home right now,'" she said.

The winner said she hasn't yet made any plans for her windfall.

"I still can't believe this is real. What a blessing," she said.

