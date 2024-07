A kangaroo named Skippy escaped from his owner's home in Germany on New Year's Eve and was captured more than six months later. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

July 9 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from its owner's property in Germany on New Year's Eve has been captured more than six months later, about 50 miles from home. The kangaroo, named Skippy, escaped from his owner's property in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district on the night of New Year's Eve and managed to evade capture for months, despite numerous sightings. Advertisement

Police said Skippy was finally captured late last week by a resident of Lüdersdorf, in the Nordwestmecklenburg district, about 50 miles from his owner's home.

The kangaroo is being temporary housed in his rescuer's horse pen until his owner, Jens Kohlhaus, can bring him home, police said.