July 9, 2024 / 12:08 PM

Wawa superfan collects full set of order slips, 0-999

By Ben Hooper
July 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who considers himself a superfan of the Wawa convenience store chain spent three years collecting his order slips to get a full set numbered 0-999.

Barnegat resident Tyler Gyurisin said collecting his Wawa order slips started out as a joke.

"The collection just got bigger and bigger. Eventually, I was like, 'Now I need to collect all of them.' Now here we are," Gyurisin told WPVI-TV.

He said it took about three years to end up with at least one slip for each number from 0 to 999.

"I've been going to Wawa my whole life. I always start my day with a coffee. I usually get lunch from there ... sometimes dinner," he said. "I get mac and cheese every single day. I get an iced latte every morning. Wawa is like a pretty standard part of my diet."

He said that even with his frequent visits to the store, he still needed to outsource some of the work.

"I would start telling my friends, 'Hey I need #212. If you find order #212, please send it my way,'" Gyurisin said.

Gyurisin posted his slip collection on social media, earning a reply from Wawa: "This is the level of dedication we're talking about."

Gyurisin said his focus is now on a project he began before he ever started collecting slips: taking a photo in front of every single Wawa location.

