Odd News
July 9, 2024 / 10:51 AM

Used toilet paper 'all too familiar' a sight at Yosemite National Park

By Ben Hooper
July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Park Service is pleading with visitors to Yosemite National Park to put a stop to "a sight that's become all too familiar" by not leaving their used toilet paper behind.

NPS officials wrote on the California park's social media channels that rangers recently came across "used toilet paper waving hello near Rancheria Falls -- a full roll too!"

Officials wrote that the discovery is just the latest in a string of used toilet paper discoveries in the park.

The NPS asked visitors who bring toilet paper on their trips to make sure it also leaves the park with them.

"You can bring a sealable plastic baggie to stash it in, and even cover the bag in tape so you don't have to look at it," the post said. "Because really, nobody wants to stumble upon a surprise package left behind by an anonymous outdoor enthusiast."

Officials also cautioned visitors against burying their used toilet paper, as weather, erosion and digging animals would almost certainly return it to the surface before it biodegrades in 1-3 years.

"Some animals may even use it for nesting material (ew)," they wrote. "Let's keep things clean and classy out there, by packing out whatever you carry in."

