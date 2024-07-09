Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado shared security camera footage from a home where a curious canine investigating some boxes on its owner's stove started a fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said on social media that crews responded to a home on Rushmore Drive on a report of a possible structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at 4:47 a.m. on June 26 and spoke with the homeowners, who confirmed there had been a fire on their stove that was extinguished before crews arrived.

Security camera footage revealed the cause of the blaze was the family dog getting up on its hind legs to investigate some boxes on the stove and accidentally switching on the oven, causing the boxes to catch fire.

The man who put out the kitchen fire was treated for smoke inhalation, and there were no other injuries reported to human or animal residents.

"This is a good reminder to always have working smoke alarms inside and outside every sleeping area and on every floor of the home, ensure all combustibles are away from your stovetop/oven, and know two ways out of every room in your home in the event of a fire," fire officials wrote.