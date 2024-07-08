Michigan man stops for gas, wins $4 million lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I stopped to get gas and bought two $4,000,000 Ultimate tickets while I was in the store," the player said. "I scratched the barcodes, scanned the first ticket, and got a message to file a claim. I scanned the ticket again, and when that message came up a second time, I thought the scanner was broken. I scanned the second ticket and that scanned correctly, so I wasn't sure what was going on."
The man said it wasn't until he finished scratching off the ticket that he realized what was happening.
"I went out to my car to pump gas and I scratched the ticket while I was waiting. It's hard to describe the feeling when I saw the winning amount. I got in the car and yelled: 'We just won $4 million,'" he said.
The winner said he plans to use his prize money to buy land and make investments.