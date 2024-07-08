Michigan man stops for gas, wins $4 million lottery prize

A Michigan man stopped to fill up his tank at a Saginaw gas station and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a $4 million winner. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man made a stop to fill up his gas tank and ended up winning $4 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The 52-year-old Saginaw County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Fastline convenience store on State Street in Saginaw to buy some gas, and decided to buy a couple of scratch-off tickets while he was there. Advertisement

"I stopped to get gas and bought two $4,000,000 Ultimate tickets while I was in the store," the player said. "I scratched the barcodes, scanned the first ticket, and got a message to file a claim. I scanned the ticket again, and when that message came up a second time, I thought the scanner was broken. I scanned the second ticket and that scanned correctly, so I wasn't sure what was going on."

The man said it wasn't until he finished scratching off the ticket that he realized what was happening.

"I went out to my car to pump gas and I scratched the ticket while I was waiting. It's hard to describe the feeling when I saw the winning amount. I got in the car and yelled: 'We just won $4 million,'" he said.

Advertisement

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to buy land and make investments.