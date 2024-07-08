Teens visit all 272 London Underground stations in record time

|Advertisement
The group, who call themselves the The Amersham Ambushers, where required to visit every London Underground stop using only public transportation.
They had attempted what they called "The London Tube Challenge" twice before, but only found success on their third try.
"We wanted to complete this record for two reasons," team member Arthur Phillips told Guinness World Records. "It was a fun puzzle planning the route as some of us are quite mathematically inclined, and additionally it allowed us to explore parts of London that we hadn't ever had reason to go to before."
Phillips said the previous record-holder was good-humored about losing their title and will soon be meeting The Amersham Ambushers for lunch.