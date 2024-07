Lori Sailors won $220,000 from a Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 ticket that was printed by mistake. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 5 (UPI) -- A Nebraska woman scored a $220,000 jackpot from the Nebraska Lottery's Pick 5 drawing with a ticket that was printed by mistake. Lori Sailors of Lincoln told Nebraska Lottery officials she bought an extra Pick 5 ticket that was printed by mistake at the Casey's store on N 48th Street in Lincoln. Advertisement

"I don't let the mistakes go," she said. "I don't just let them sit there."

The ticket earned Sailors a $220,000 prize in the June 22 drawing.

Sailors previously won $54,000 from a Pick 5 drawing in June 2019 -- and she said that ticket had also been printed by mistake.

Sailors and her husband, Monte, said the latest winnings will go toward paying off their daughter's student loan and bolstering their savings.