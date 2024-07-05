Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 5 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police department is trying to find the owner of an unusual escaped pet found wandering loose -- an emu. The Newtown Township Police Department said on social media that patrol officers "encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road/Rosefield Drive." Advertisement The post included a photo of the emu standing next to a resident's driveway. The department said it is trying to identify the emu's owner "so we can return it home safely." Read More Large, Argentina-native rodent on the loose in Colorado park Grandma's advice earns Md. man a $50,000 lottery prize N.Y. town gets aggressive with 'lazy' litterbugs