July 5, 2024 / 3:50 PM

Mystery emu found wandering loose through Pennsylvania neighborhood

By Ben Hooper
July 5 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police department is trying to find the owner of an unusual escaped pet found wandering loose -- an emu.

The Newtown Township Police Department said on social media that patrol officers "encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road/Rosefield Drive."

The post included a photo of the emu standing next to a resident's driveway.

The department said it is trying to identify the emu's owner "so we can return it home safely."

