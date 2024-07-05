Trending
Odd News
July 5, 2024

Large, Argentina-native rodent on the loose in Colorado park

By Ben Hooper
July 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado are attempting to track down a long-legged South American rodent seen wandering loose in Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers are still searching for the Patagonian mara, which was first spotted Monday by several witnesses, including park rangers.

Patagonian maras grow to be about 2 1/2 feet tall.

"They are a larger species of rodent, even though they've got ears that are pretty long like a rabbit and legs that look almost like a deer," Kat Emanuel, Denver Zoo animal care specialist, told KUSA-TV.

The origins of the Argentina-native animal spotted in the park remain a mystery.

"I don't think it walked all the way from Argentina," said Emily Insalaco, senior director of animal care at the Denver Zoo.

She suggested the Patagonian mara, a species sometimes known as Patagonian cavies or Patagonian hares, may have been an exotic pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner.

Patagonian maras are not legal to keep as pets in Colorado.

