Grandma's advice earns Md. man a $50,000 lottery prize

"My grandmother told me that not everyone can be lucky every day," he said.
The man said he puts her advice into action by buying two scratch-off tickets when he feels the desire to play the lottery, and if neither ticket is a winner, he won't buy anymore that day. If one is a winner, however, he will keep buying.
The man used his technique at the EZ Quick Food Market on Mountain Road in Pasadena, where a Mega Money scratch-off ticket earned him a $50,000 prize.
He said his grandmother's advice has earned him more than $150,000 in prize money over the years.
"I've won big twice before, but the last time was a long time ago," he said. "I wasn't sure it would ever happen again."