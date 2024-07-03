Grandma's advice earns Md. man a $50,000 lottery prize

A Maryland man whose strategy for buying scratch-off lottery tickets was inspired by advice from his grandmother scored a $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said some wisdom imparted to him by his grandmother led to his winning a $50,000 lottery prize. The Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials that his scratch-off ticket strategy is based on the advice his grandmother gave him several years ago.

"My grandmother told me that not everyone can be lucky every day," he said.

The man said he puts her advice into action by buying two scratch-off tickets when he feels the desire to play the lottery, and if neither ticket is a winner, he won't buy anymore that day. If one is a winner, however, he will keep buying.

The man used his technique at the EZ Quick Food Market on Mountain Road in Pasadena, where a Mega Money scratch-off ticket earned him a $50,000 prize.

He said his grandmother's advice has earned him more than $150,000 in prize money over the years.

"I've won big twice before, but the last time was a long time ago," he said. "I wasn't sure it would ever happen again."

