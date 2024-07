A gathering of 70 centenarians in Italy broke a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of the Fondazione Opera Immacolata

July 3 (UPI) -- An Italian retirement home chain's annual gathering of centenarians broke a Guinness World Record when 70 people who were at least 100 years old attended this year's event. The Fondazione Opera Immacolata, which operates 11 retirement homes in Veneto and Gorizia, has been holding annual gatherings of centenarians for about 15 years, and the event has steadily been growing. Advertisement

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was brought in for this year's event in Padua, which saw 70 people who had surpassed their 100th birthdays in attendance.

The event broke the record for the largest gathering of centenarians, which was set by 45 people in Australia in 2016.