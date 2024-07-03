Trending
July 3, 2024 / 10:36 AM

Dog rescue volunteers help runaway horse in Arizona

By Ben Hooper
A horse that escaped from its owner's yard in Glendale, Ariz., was recovered with the help of volunteers from a nearby dog rescue. Photo by Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay.com
A horse that escaped from its owner's yard in Glendale, Ariz., was recovered with the help of volunteers from a nearby dog rescue. Photo by Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay.com

July 3 (UPI) -- Volunteers from a dog rescue in Arizona ended up helping out a four-legged animal quite a bit larger than their usual canines -- a runaway horse.

Saving Paws Rescue AZ said two volunteers witnessed a horse jump a fence in Glendale and run from its owner's property after apparently being spooked by sirens.

"Two fire engines came by earlier, and it spooked the horse, and it jumped the fence and was running down the road," volunteer Matthew Arnold told KSAZ-TV.

Volunteers alerted the horse's owner, called authorities and rushed into a nearby truck to pursue the escaped equine down Union Hills Drive.

Witnesses were able to corner the horse in the parking lot of a 43rd Avenue business and rescue volunteers soon arrived with police and the animal's owner to help soothe the horse.

The owner was able to lead the horse home with a police escort.

