Dog rescue volunteers help runaway horse in Arizona

"Two fire engines came by earlier, and it spooked the horse, and it jumped the fence and was running down the road," volunteer Matthew Arnold told KSAZ-TV.
Volunteers alerted the horse's owner, called authorities and rushed into a nearby truck to pursue the escaped equine down Union Hills Drive.
Witnesses were able to corner the horse in the parking lot of a 43rd Avenue business and rescue volunteers soon arrived with police and the animal's owner to help soothe the horse.
The owner was able to lead the horse home with a police escort.