Odd News
July 3, 2024 / 12:14 PM

Bizarre UFO-shaped vehicle stopped by police in Oklahoma, Missouri

By Ben Hooper
July 3 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had an otherworldly encounter when he pulled over an unusual UFO-shaped vehicle on the highway.

The OHP said on social media that Trooper Ryan Vanvleck stopped the driving saucer on the Turner Turnpike due to an obstructed tag.

The two occupants of the unusual vehicle explained they were en route to the annual UFO Festival in Roswell, N.M.

Vanvleck decided not to issue a citation and instead let the driver and passenger go with a warning -- after posing for a couple photos.

"It's not every day you pull over a UFO," the post said.

The same vehicle has been stopped just a couple of days earlier by a Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputy in Missouri. The driver was issued a warning related to the UFO's out-of-state registration, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the driver was "warned about our strict enforcement of warp speed on the interstate" and was advised to keep "phasers on stun only while traveling."

