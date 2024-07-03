Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 3 (UPI) -- A town on New York's Long Island is aiming to clean up its chronic littering problem with an aggressive anti-littering campaign and steep fines.

The Town of Babylon's "Operation Clean" campaign was launched with an ad showing a serial litterer getting some "karma" in the form of a garbage truck dumping its load on his lawn.

The town has also erected anti-littering signs, which read: "Why are you littering? I am lazy. I don't care about natural areas. Mommy still cleans up after me. All of the above."

"Why do we have to have the moniker of being slobs? That's why we're literally getting in everybody's face now and saying, 'Enough is enough,'" Town of Babylon Supervisor Richard Schaffer told CBS New York.

The town said more than 250 tons of road trash has been picked up so far this year. Another 15,000 pounds of trash has been removed from the creeks that lead into the Great South Bay.

"We want to show people that if you are littering, you're doing something totally irresponsible and immature," Schaffer said.

The town said first-time offenders can face a fine of up to $1,000 for littering.