The swine suspects were reported to Chula Vista Animal Services, which contacted County Animal Services for help rounding up the animals.
"Mama hog, her babies and a random pot-bellied pig were all in a gated driveway area that led up to two properties," County Animal Services Lt. Talia Padilla said.
Padilla said the pigs were lured into a trailer with some food.
"They were very food-motivated," Padilla said. "The mom hog liked her ears scratched and she was fairly affectionate."
Animal Services spoke with neighbors, but no one reported missing 11 pigs.
The wayward hogs are now being held at the San Diego County Animal Shelter in Bonita while officials attempt to determine their origins. They will be held for at least four days before officials attempt to find them new homes.