A mother sow, her nine piglets and a pot-bellied pig were rounded up in a Chula Vista, Calif., neighborhood. Photo courtesy of the County of San Diego Communications Office

July 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in California's San Diego County are trying to determine the origins of 11 pigs found wandering loose through a residential neighborhood. The County of San Diego Communications Office said a mother sow, 9 piglets and a pot-bellied pig were spotted wandering early Monday morning in a neighborhood off Woods Drive in Chula Vista.

The swine suspects were reported to Chula Vista Animal Services, which contacted County Animal Services for help rounding up the animals.

"Mama hog, her babies and a random pot-bellied pig were all in a gated driveway area that led up to two properties," County Animal Services Lt. Talia Padilla said.

Padilla said the pigs were lured into a trailer with some food.

"They were very food-motivated," Padilla said. "The mom hog liked her ears scratched and she was fairly affectionate."

Animal Services spoke with neighbors, but no one reported missing 11 pigs.

The wayward hogs are now being held at the San Diego County Animal Shelter in Bonita while officials attempt to determine their origins. They will be held for at least four days before officials attempt to find them new homes.

