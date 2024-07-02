Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 2, 2024 / 3:57 PM

Family searching for emu on the loose in South Carolina

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 2 (UPI) -- Members of a South Carolina family are on the hunt for an escaped emu that has become a local celebrity on social media.

Brad Cieluch said two emus initially escaped from his family's farm in Marlboro County about three weeks ago, and one of the birds was located in the Clio area during the weekend.

Advertisement

He said the remaining bird is believed to be nearby, but he and his family have thus far not been able to find it.

"We're going out every chance we can to try and get it," Cieluch told WSPA-TV. "The more people that are around it, it gets antsy. So it's going to be me and my father-in-law all day on Saturday with treats."

He said the missing bird was last spotted near Highway 38, in the Blenheim area.

Cieluch said he is taking measures to make sure the emus don't escape again.

"We're building an eight-foot fence," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stranger's license plate number earns lottery player a $50,000 prize
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
Stranger's license plate number earns lottery player a $50,000 prize
July 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used a set of numbers he copied from another vehicle's license plate to play the lottery and scored a $50,000 prize.
Oregon primary tie resolved by coin flip, winner deemed ineligible
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Oregon primary tie resolved by coin flip, winner deemed ineligible
July 2 (UPI) -- A primary election in Oregon was resolved with a coin flip under state law -- but the winner of the flip was ineligible to run.
Sheep gets new sanctuary home weeks after escaping slaughter
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Sheep gets new sanctuary home weeks after escaping slaughter
July 2 (UPI) -- A sheep dubbed Waldo for his hiding abilities after fleeing slaughter in New York has been safely found and transported to a new sanctuary home.
Pennsylvania market asks public to name its new tent
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Pennsylvania market asks public to name its new tent
July 2 (UPI) -- An outdoor market in Harrisburg, Pa., is asking for the public's help to choose a name for its new tent, with finalists including "The Pavilion" and "Tenty McTentface."
First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' auctioned for $843,750
Odd News // 1 day ago
First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' auctioned for $843,750
July 1 (UPI) -- The only privately-owned first edition of Mary Shelley's pioneering horror novel "Frankenstein" was auctioned for a hair-raising sum of $843,750.
Father's Day lottery tradition leads to $250,000 win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Father's Day lottery tradition leads to $250,000 win
July 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man's Father's Day tradition of playing the lottery earned him a $250,000 prize.
Men pass giant beach ball 7,827 times to reclaim world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Men pass giant beach ball 7,827 times to reclaim world record
July 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men spent 1 hour, 8 minutes and 52 seconds passing a giant inflatable ball back and forth a total 7,827 times to reclaim a Guinness World Records title.
Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
July 1 (UPI) -- A British Columbia chicken earned a Guinness World Record by identifying different numbers, colors and letters.
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
Odd News // 1 day ago
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
July 1 (UPI) -- Three British military horses broke free from their handlers and ran loose through the streets of central London -- the second such incident in the past three months.
Pennsylvania firefighters rescue four ducklings from storm drain
Odd News // 4 days ago
Pennsylvania firefighters rescue four ducklings from storm drain
June 28 (UPI) -- A team of Pennsylvania firefighters climbed into a storm drain to rescue a family of four trapped ducklings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' auctioned for $843,750
First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' auctioned for $843,750
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
Rorschach-style ink blot posters are a mystery in Wichita
Rorschach-style ink blot posters are a mystery in Wichita
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement