July 2 (UPI) -- Members of a South Carolina family are on the hunt for an escaped emu that has become a local celebrity on social media.

Brad Cieluch said two emus initially escaped from his family's farm in Marlboro County about three weeks ago, and one of the birds was located in the Clio area during the weekend.

He said the remaining bird is believed to be nearby, but he and his family have thus far not been able to find it.

"We're going out every chance we can to try and get it," Cieluch told WSPA-TV. "The more people that are around it, it gets antsy. So it's going to be me and my father-in-law all day on Saturday with treats."

He said the missing bird was last spotted near Highway 38, in the Blenheim area.

Cieluch said he is taking measures to make sure the emus don't escape again.

"We're building an eight-foot fence," he said.