July 2 (UPI) -- A sheep dubbed Waldo for his hiding abilities after fleeing slaughter in New York has been safely found and transported to a new sanctuary home.

The Woodstock Farm Sanctuary said the sheep, initially mistaken for a goat, escaped slaughter and was spotted wandering the streets of Washingtonville for weeks, but always managed to vanish before he could be captured.

The elusive sheep was dubbed Waldo by the sanctuary after the famously hard-to-find children's book character.

Locals started Facebook group Sheep Watch 24 to report Waldo sightings in town and he was finally lured into a local family's fenced-in yard.

The Woodstock Farm Sanctuary announced on social media that Waldo has now safely arrived at his new home, where he will live out his days in peace.

Sanctuary officials said they were relived to have captured Waldo before July 4, when fireworks might have spooked him into fleeing the area.