Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 2, 2024 / 1:26 PM

Sheep gets new sanctuary home weeks after escaping slaughter

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 2 (UPI) -- A sheep dubbed Waldo for his hiding abilities after fleeing slaughter in New York has been safely found and transported to a new sanctuary home.

The Woodstock Farm Sanctuary said the sheep, initially mistaken for a goat, escaped slaughter and was spotted wandering the streets of Washingtonville for weeks, but always managed to vanish before he could be captured.

Advertisement

The elusive sheep was dubbed Waldo by the sanctuary after the famously hard-to-find children's book character.

Locals started Facebook group Sheep Watch 24 to report Waldo sightings in town and he was finally lured into a local family's fenced-in yard.

The Woodstock Farm Sanctuary announced on social media that Waldo has now safely arrived at his new home, where he will live out his days in peace.

Sanctuary officials said they were relived to have captured Waldo before July 4, when fireworks might have spooked him into fleeing the area.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pennsylvania market asks public to name its new tent
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
Pennsylvania market asks public to name its new tent
July 2 (UPI) -- An outdoor market in Harrisburg, Pa., is asking for the public's help to choose a name for its new tent, with finalists including "The Pavilion" and "Tenty McTentface."
First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' auctioned for $843,750
Odd News // 21 hours ago
First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' auctioned for $843,750
July 1 (UPI) -- The only privately-owned first edition of Mary Shelley's pioneering horror novel "Frankenstein" was auctioned for a hair-raising sum of $843,750.
Father's Day lottery tradition leads to $250,000 win
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Father's Day lottery tradition leads to $250,000 win
July 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man's Father's Day tradition of playing the lottery earned him a $250,000 prize.
Men pass giant beach ball 7,827 times to reclaim world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Men pass giant beach ball 7,827 times to reclaim world record
July 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men spent 1 hour, 8 minutes and 52 seconds passing a giant inflatable ball back and forth a total 7,827 times to reclaim a Guinness World Records title.
Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
July 1 (UPI) -- A British Columbia chicken earned a Guinness World Record by identifying different numbers, colors and letters.
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
Odd News // 1 day ago
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
July 1 (UPI) -- Three British military horses broke free from their handlers and ran loose through the streets of central London -- the second such incident in the past three months.
Pennsylvania firefighters rescue four ducklings from storm drain
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pennsylvania firefighters rescue four ducklings from storm drain
June 28 (UPI) -- A team of Pennsylvania firefighters climbed into a storm drain to rescue a family of four trapped ducklings.
Giant pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrive safely at San Diego Zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Giant pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrive safely at San Diego Zoo
June 28 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the safe arrival of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the first giant pandas to enter the country in 21 years.
Pennsylvania woman wins $5M from birthday lottery ticket
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pennsylvania woman wins $5M from birthday lottery ticket
June 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who bought a lottery ticket to celebrate the dual milestones of her birthday and finishing cancer treatment won a $5 million prize.
Canadian candidate becomes the first to ever receive zero votes
Odd News // 4 days ago
Canadian candidate becomes the first to ever receive zero votes
June 28 (UPI) -- A Canadian man has become the first candidate in the nation's history to receive zero votes in a contested federal election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' auctioned for $843,750
First edition of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' auctioned for $843,750
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
Military horses escape in London for the second time in under three months
Men pass giant beach ball 7,827 times to reclaim world record
Men pass giant beach ball 7,827 times to reclaim world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement