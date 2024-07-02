Trending
July 2, 2024 / 12:55 PM

Pennsylvania market asks public to name its new tent

By Ben Hooper
July 2 (UPI) -- An outdoor market in Harrisburg, Pa., is asking for the public's help to choose a name for its new tent, with finalists including "The Pavilion" and "Tenty McTentface."

The Broad Street Market solicited suggestions from the public between May 23 and June 22, and it has now announced the five finalists: "Tenty McTentface," "Tent to Table," "Little Broad Street Market," "The Pavilion" and "The Farmer's Phoenix."

Members of the public can vote for their favorite of the finalists by submitting a cash donation in-person at the Broad Street Market.

Voting is open through Saturday, and the winning name will be announced at the July 10 Public Board Meeting.

"Tenty McTentface" references "Boaty McBoatface," a suggested name that was the clear winner of a 2016 vote to name a polar research ship for Britain's Natural Environment Research Council. The council made the controversial decision to scrap the chosen name and instead named it for BBC broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

The naming convention came up again in 2017, when Swedish transport company MTR Express asked the public to name its new train, and 49% of the vote went to "Trainy McTrainface." The company conceded to the will of the public in that case.

