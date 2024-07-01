Father's Day lottery tradition leads to $250,000 win

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man's Father's Day tradition of playing the lottery earned him a $250,000 prize.

Wilmington resident William Bon Viso told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he normally receives scratch-off lottery tickets as Father's Day gifts from his aunt, but this year she sent him $20 cash instead.

"I kept the tradition and bought them myself," Bon Viso said. "A $20 Father's Day gift became a blessing."

The player bought himself a 20X The Cash ticket from the Walmart on Sigmon Road in Wilmington and revealed a $250,000 prize.

"I was like in another world," he recalled. "I was on a cloud."

Bon Viso said it was a good thing he felt compelled to keep the tradition going.

"Life is just all about timing," he said. "It just shows you have to always follow your gut."

Bon Viso said his winnings will go toward making investments and possibly a family vacation.

"This is beyond a dream come true," he said.