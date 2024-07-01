Trending
July 1, 2024 / 1:15 PM

Canadian pet chicken identifies letters, numbers to break world record

By Ben Hooper
A Gabriola Island, British Columbia, chicken named Lacy set a new Guinness World Record by correctly identifying six letters, numbers and colors in one minute. Photo by Couleur/Pixabay.com
July 1 (UPI) -- A British Columbia chicken earned a Guinness World Record by identifying different numbers, colors and letters.

Gabriola Island veterinarian Emily Carrington said she bought five hyline chickens last year to produce eggs, and she soon started training the hens to identify magnetic letters and numbers.

"Their job was to only peck the number or letter that I taught them to peck and ignore the other ones. Even if I add a whole bunch of other letters that aren't the letter they are supposed to peck, they will just peck the letter that I trained them to peck," Carrington told the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Carrington decided to have all of her chickens attempt the Guinness World Records title for the most tricks by a chicken in one minute.

One of the chickens, Lacy, emerged as the clear winner of the flock, correctly identifying 6 letters, numbers and colors in one minute.

The focused nature of the tricks led Guinness World Records to create a new category for Lacy: the most identifications by a chicken in one minute.

Carrington, who chronicles the training of her chickens on her YouTube channel, The Thinking Chicken, said she is glad the category highlights Lacy's intelligence.

"The chicken is a very underestimated animal and I think if you could stop to think the chicken is a smart animal ... you could maybe look at other animals and think 'Maybe they're smarter than I thought,'" she said.

