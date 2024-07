Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 1 (UPI) -- Three British military horses broke free from their handlers Monday and ran loose through the streets of central London -- the second such incident in the past three months.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment escaped from their handlers during exercises Monday morning when the lead horse because spooked by a passing bus.

Officials said the horses were quickly rounded up by Army and Metropolitan Police personnel and they were returned to their Hyde Park Barracks.

One of the horses was treated for a minor injury. No human injuries were reported.

The incident comes after four military horses escaped on April 24 and ran loose through the city after being spooked by noise from a construction site. Officials said none of the horses in the most recent incident were involved in the earlier escape.