July 1 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men spent 1 hour, 8 minutes and 52 seconds passing a giant inflatable ball back and forth a total 7,827 times to reclaim a Guinness World Records title.

David Rush, a serial Guinness World Record-breaker on a mission to hold the most records concurrently, teamed up with Seth Lemmons to recapture the record they originally set with 4,169 passes in 2021.

Rush said he and his partner fought through the pain in their necks, arms and shoulders to pass the giant inflatable ball a total 7,827 times in 1 hour, 8 minutes and 52 seconds, enough to retake the title.

The reclaimed record brings Rush's current total of concurrently-held records to 179. He needs to hold 181 titles concurrently to take the top spot in the world.