June 30 (UPI) -- Spin City, Back to the Future and Family Ties icon Michael J. Fox performed with rock band Coldplay at Britain's Glastonbury festival on Saturday. Fox, 63, played guitar on the songs "Humankind" and "Fix You" while sitting in a wheelchair at the end of the show.

The band's lead singer Chris Martin described Fox as "legendary" and "someone who just totally rocks."

Martin squatted down next to Fox while he sang.

The moment was witnessed live by about 100,000 fans.

Fox has been mostly retired from acting as his Parkinson's disease, with which he was diagnosed in 1991, has worsened.