Pennsylvania woman wins $5M from birthday lottery ticket

Donna Osborne won a $5 million prize from a lottery ticket she bought to celebrate finishing radiation cancer treatments and her birthday. Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery

June 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who bought a lottery ticket to celebrate the dual milestones of her birthday and finishing cancer treatment won a $5 million prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release that Lancaster County resident Donna Osborne, 75, bought her Monopoly Own It All scratch-off ticket from the Speedway store on Oregon Pike in Leola.

Osborne told officials she was celebrating finishing radiation treatments for breast cancer and her upcoming birthday when she bought the ticket, but she almost ended up not visiting the store at all.

"I was at the airport with my daughter. We were on our way to see family in Florida when the flight got delayed. Well, it was delayed so many times, I decided to go home. My daughter stayed and flew to Florida," Osborne said. "If I didn't leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket!"

Osborne said she was shocked to see her prize in the Speedway parking lot.

"I could not believe my eyes," Osborne recalled. "I went back into the store and said, 'Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?' Well, the clerk said, 'It's right!'"

She said she called her daughter in Florida to tell her the news.

"She didn't believe me," Osborne said.

The winner said she has some ideas for what to do with her prize money -- but she refuses to retire.

"I don't know what I'd do with myself, I have to keep moving," she said. "I think I'll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska!"