Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 28 (UPI) -- A team of Pennsylvania firefighters climbed into a storm drain to rescue a family of four trapped ducklings.

The Quarryville Fire Company said on social media that a crew responded to West 4th Street following a report of ducklings that fell into a storm drain.

Advertisement

"The volunteers were able to access the storm drains and remove four small ducklings," fire officials wrote on social media.

Firefighters were unable to locate the ducklings' mother, so they were taken by a resident to a local animal rehab center.

"Just another thing your local volunteers are tasked with and ready for," the post said.