Canadian candidate becomes the first to ever receive zero votes

Hamel was the only candidate in the race to receive zero votes. He said he didn't even vote for himself because he is not a Toronto resident, and therefore not eligible to cast a ballot.
"When I saw the result, I was like: 'Well, I am the true unity candidate. Everyone agrees not to vote for me,'" Hamel told CBC News.
The Library of Parliament database confirmed Hamel was the first candidate in the country's history to fail to receive a single vote in a contested election. Other candidates have run in uncontested races and won without a single vote.
Six other candidates in Hamel's race received only two votes each.
Hamel said he wasn't exactly surprised by his showing in the election, but he was amused to learn of his unusual new distinction.
"I'm one of the last people that would be expected to make Canadian history in any way," he said.