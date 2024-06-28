Canadian candidate becomes the first to ever receive zero votes

Félix-Antoine Hamel, one of 84 candidates to run in a Toronto byelection, became the first candidate in the country's history to win zero votes in a contested federal election. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- A Canadian man has become the first candidate in the nation's history to receive zero votes in a contested federal election. Félix-Antoine Hamel was one of 84 candidates to run in a Toronto byelection after he and 76 others were approached by election reform group Longest Ballot Committee, which packed the race with candidates to successfully create the longest ballot in Canadian history.

Hamel was the only candidate in the race to receive zero votes. He said he didn't even vote for himself because he is not a Toronto resident, and therefore not eligible to cast a ballot.

"When I saw the result, I was like: 'Well, I am the true unity candidate. Everyone agrees not to vote for me,'" Hamel told CBC News.

The Library of Parliament database confirmed Hamel was the first candidate in the country's history to fail to receive a single vote in a contested election. Other candidates have run in uncontested races and won without a single vote.

Six other candidates in Hamel's race received only two votes each.

Hamel said he wasn't exactly surprised by his showing in the election, but he was amused to learn of his unusual new distinction.

"I'm one of the last people that would be expected to make Canadian history in any way," he said.