Giant pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrive safely at San Diego Zoo

June 28 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the safe arrival of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the first giant pandas to enter the country in 21 years.

The zoo said the pandas arrived safe and sound Friday after taking a long flight from China.

"They will spend the next several weeks acclimating to their new home in a private habitat at the San Diego Zoo and will not be viewable to the public during this time," the zoo said in a statement provided to UPI.

The pandas will make their public debut once they have been cleared to do so by the zoo's wildlife health and care teams, the statement said.

The pandas are the first to enter the United States in 21 years. They departed China after being honored at a ceremony at the China Conservation & Research Center for Giant Pandas in Sichuan province.

The farewell ceremony was attended by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance President and CEO Paul Baribault, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and various dignitaries from the United States and China.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to the San Diego Zoo," Baribault said in a news release. "This farewell celebrates their journey and underscores a collaboration between the United States and China on vital conservation efforts. Our long-standing partnership with China Wildlife Conservation Association has been instrumental in advancing giant panda conservation, and we look forward to continuing our work together to ensure the survival and thriving of this iconic species."