Odd News
June 28, 2024 / 4:02 PM

Giant pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrive safely at San Diego Zoo

By Ben Hooper
June 28 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the safe arrival of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the first giant pandas to enter the country in 21 years.

The zoo said the pandas arrived safe and sound Friday after taking a long flight from China.

"They will spend the next several weeks acclimating to their new home in a private habitat at the San Diego Zoo and will not be viewable to the public during this time," the zoo said in a statement provided to UPI.

The pandas will make their public debut once they have been cleared to do so by the zoo's wildlife health and care teams, the statement said.

The pandas are the first to enter the United States in 21 years. They departed China after being honored at a ceremony at the China Conservation & Research Center for Giant Pandas in Sichuan province.

The farewell ceremony was attended by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance President and CEO Paul Baribault, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and various dignitaries from the United States and China.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to the San Diego Zoo," Baribault said in a news release. "This farewell celebrates their journey and underscores a collaboration between the United States and China on vital conservation efforts. Our long-standing partnership with China Wildlife Conservation Association has been instrumental in advancing giant panda conservation, and we look forward to continuing our work together to ensure the survival and thriving of this iconic species."

Pennsylvania firefighters rescue four ducklings from storm drain
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Pennsylvania firefighters rescue four ducklings from storm drain
June 28 (UPI) -- A team of Pennsylvania firefighters climbed into a storm drain to rescue a family of four trapped ducklings.
Pennsylvania woman wins $5M from birthday lottery ticket
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Pennsylvania woman wins $5M from birthday lottery ticket
June 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who bought a lottery ticket to celebrate the dual milestones of her birthday and finishing cancer treatment won a $5 million prize.
Canadian candidate becomes the first to ever receive zero votes
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Canadian candidate becomes the first to ever receive zero votes
June 28 (UPI) -- A Canadian man has become the first candidate in the nation's history to receive zero votes in a contested federal election.
Rorschach-style ink blot posters are a mystery in Wichita
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Rorschach-style ink blot posters are a mystery in Wichita
June 28 (UPI) -- Posters resembling Rorschach ink blot tests have appeared in various locations around Wichita, Kans., and city officials said they are stumped as to their origins.
Ball python rescued from dumpster in Prince Edward Island
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Ball python rescued from dumpster in Prince Edward Island
June 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Prince Edward Island, Canada, are caring for a snake found in an unusual place -- the trash.
Colorado field hosts latest mysterious monolith discovery
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado field hosts latest mysterious monolith discovery
June 27 (UPI) -- A mirrored monolith appeared in northern Colorado, the second such structure to be found this month.
Quick decision earns Michigan man a $446,571 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Quick decision earns Michigan man a $446,571 lottery prize
June 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a last-minute decision at the check-out counter led to his winning a $446,571 lottery jackpot.
Massive sinkhole swallows soccer fields at Illinois park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massive sinkhole swallows soccer fields at Illinois park
June 27 (UPI) -- A massive sinkhole opened up beneath the soccer fields at an Illinois park, swallowing large chunks of several fields and a large light pole.
Manure truck crash covers Connecticut homes, yards in liquid feces
Odd News // 1 day ago
Manure truck crash covers Connecticut homes, yards in liquid feces
June 27 (UPI) -- Residents of a Connecticut neighborhood are dealing with a stinky situation after a manure truck rolled over, collided with a car and spilled its odoriferous cargo.
Kinkajou found at Washington rest stop gets temporary zoo home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kinkajou found at Washington rest stop gets temporary zoo home
June 27 (UPI) -- A kinkajou, an animal native to the tropical rainforests ranging from Mexico to Brazil, was found wandering loose at a Washington rest stop.
