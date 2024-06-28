Rorschach-style ink blot posters are a mystery in Wichita

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 28 (UPI) -- Posters resembling Rorschach ink blot tests have appeared in various locations around Wichita, Kans., and city officials said they are stumped as to their origins.

Photos of the mysterious artwork have been posted online by curious residents, but thus far no one has come forward to claim responsibility.

The communications department for the city government told KWCH-TV that officials are aware of the posters, the most recent of which was found on a utility box near 13th and Waco, but they do not know who is behind them.

Local police said they do not consider the artworks to be vandalism and no laws appear to have been violated.

The Wichita Art Museum said it also has no idea of who might be putting up the posters, but the prospect of a new street artist in town is exciting.