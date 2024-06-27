Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 27, 2024 / 4:19 PM

Colorado field hosts latest mysterious monolith discovery

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 27 (UPI) -- A mirrored monolith appeared in northern Colorado, the second such structure to be found this month.

The approximately 8-foot-high metal structure was spotted in a Bellvue field and went viral after photos were shared on Reddit.

Advertisement

Lori Graves, who owns the land on which the monolith was discovered, said many people have been asking about the mysterious structure at her nearby business, the Howling Cow Cafe.

Graves said she does not know where the monolith came from.

"I have ideas, but I almost don't want to ruin the mystery around it," she told KDVR-TV. "I'm not going to ask people."

The discovery comes less than three weeks after a similar monolith was found in the desert north of Las Vegas. The Nevada monolith was removed by police out of concerns about the risks from crowds attempting to catch a glimpse of it.

The Colorado monolith is four-sided, while its Las Vegas counterpart was three-sided.

The monoliths are the latest to appear mysteriously since 2020.

The structures were found in locations including Utah, California, Las Vegas, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Romania and England's Isle of Wight. An anonymous art collective called The Most Famous Artist later took credit for several of the U.S.-based monoliths.

Advertisement

Another monolith was found earlier this year on Hay Bluff, near Hay-on-Wye, Wales. The origins of that structure remain unknown.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ball python rescued from dumpster in Prince Edward Island
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Ball python rescued from dumpster in Prince Edward Island
June 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Prince Edward Island, Canada, are caring for a snake found in an unusual place -- the trash.
Quick decision earns Michigan man a $446,571 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Quick decision earns Michigan man a $446,571 lottery prize
June 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a last-minute decision at the check-out counter led to his winning a $446,571 lottery jackpot.
Massive sinkhole swallows soccer fields at Illinois park
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Massive sinkhole swallows soccer fields at Illinois park
June 27 (UPI) -- A massive sinkhole opened up beneath the soccer fields at an Illinois park, swallowing large chunks of several fields and a large light pole.
Manure truck crash covers Connecticut homes, yards in liquid feces
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Manure truck crash covers Connecticut homes, yards in liquid feces
June 27 (UPI) -- Residents of a Connecticut neighborhood are dealing with a stinky situation after a manure truck rolled over, collided with a car and spilled its odoriferous cargo.
Kinkajou found at Washington rest stop gets temporary zoo home
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Kinkajou found at Washington rest stop gets temporary zoo home
June 27 (UPI) -- A kinkajou, an animal native to the tropical rainforests ranging from Mexico to Brazil, was found wandering loose at a Washington rest stop.
Truck spills 8 tons of avocados onto California highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Truck spills 8 tons of avocados onto California highway
June 26 (UPI) -- Traffic was snarled for several hours on a California highway when a truck overturned and spilled its load of avocados into the road.
Man wins $1M lottery prize at store he has visited for 20 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $1M lottery prize at store he has visited for 20 years
June 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man learned the value of loyalty when he won a $1 million lottery prize at the same store where he has bought tickets for 20 years.
Lost dog turns up 1,000 miles from home after 2 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost dog turns up 1,000 miles from home after 2 years
June 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man's lost dog turned up two years later after somehow ending up 1,000 miles from home.
Elusive Boston cow is actually a Boston bull, officials say
Odd News // 1 day ago
Elusive Boston cow is actually a Boston bull, officials say
June 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Boston said the reported cow on the loose is actually a bull, and the bovine is proving adept at avoiding capture.
Netherlanders build bicycle measuring 180 feet, 11 inches long
Odd News // 1 day ago
Netherlanders build bicycle measuring 180 feet, 11 inches long
June 26 (UPI) -- A Norwegian man assembled a team of engineering experts to achieve his lifelong dream of building the world's longest bicycle, which measures 180 feet and 11 inches long.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Baird's tapir
San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Baird's tapir
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
Netherlanders build bicycle measuring 180 feet, 11 inches long
Netherlanders build bicycle measuring 180 feet, 11 inches long
Alligator on the loose in Missouri lake
Alligator on the loose in Missouri lake
Truck spills 8 tons of avocados onto California highway
Truck spills 8 tons of avocados onto California highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement