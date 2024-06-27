Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 27 (UPI) -- A mirrored monolith appeared in northern Colorado, the second such structure to be found this month.

The approximately 8-foot-high metal structure was spotted in a Bellvue field and went viral after photos were shared on Reddit.

Lori Graves, who owns the land on which the monolith was discovered, said many people have been asking about the mysterious structure at her nearby business, the Howling Cow Cafe.

Graves said she does not know where the monolith came from.

"I have ideas, but I almost don't want to ruin the mystery around it," she told KDVR-TV. "I'm not going to ask people."

The discovery comes less than three weeks after a similar monolith was found in the desert north of Las Vegas. The Nevada monolith was removed by police out of concerns about the risks from crowds attempting to catch a glimpse of it.

The Colorado monolith is four-sided, while its Las Vegas counterpart was three-sided.

The monoliths are the latest to appear mysteriously since 2020.

The structures were found in locations including Utah, California, Las Vegas, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Romania and England's Isle of Wight. An anonymous art collective called The Most Famous Artist later took credit for several of the U.S.-based monoliths.

Another monolith was found earlier this year on Hay Bluff, near Hay-on-Wye, Wales. The origins of that structure remain unknown.