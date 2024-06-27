Trending
Odd News
June 27, 2024 / 11:57 AM

Manure truck crash covers Connecticut homes, yards in liquid feces

By Ben Hooper
June 27 (UPI) -- Residents of a Connecticut neighborhood are dealing with a stinky situation after a manure truck rolled over, collided with a car and spilled its odoriferous cargo.

Ann Bedard, whose house is located at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Brayman Hollow Road in Pomfret, said she heard the sound of the crash and rushed to investigate.

She discovered a manure truck had rolled over and struck her neighbor's car, causing it to spray manure on her yard, a neighbor's yard and their homes.

"It was like literally a waterfall of brown," Bedard told WVIT-TV. "All of a sudden, we see the sewer come out of the truck and then the petrol was coming out of the top. It was just flooded down our property."

Nicholas Provost, co-owner of M. Provost Trucking, was on the scene with a team Wednesday to help clean up the spill.

"We're going down three or four inches to make sure that nothing seeped beyond that," Provost said. "Then we'll come back in tomorrow with fresh material and seed and replace everything that gets dug up today."

Sheldon said the cause of the Tuesday evening crash is still under investigation. He said the driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.

