Quick decision earns Michigan man a $446,571 lottery prize

"I usually play Mega Millions and Powerball, but when I was at the store, I made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket," the player said. "A few days later, I was at the same store and people were talking about how a big Fantasy 5 winner was sold there. I scanned my ticket, and that's when I knew I was the big winner! The excitement in our house has been through the roof!"
The man's ticket, bearing the numbers 07-16-24-29-31, earned him the $446,571 jackpot in the May 28 Fantasy 5 drawing.
The winner said his prize money will go toward making investments and saving for his children's college funds.