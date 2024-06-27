Trending
Odd News
June 27, 2024

Quick decision earns Michigan man a $446,571 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
An Oakland County, Mich., man's last-minute decision won him a $446,571 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
An Oakland County, Mich., man's last-minute decision won him a $446,571 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a last-minute decision at the check-out counter led to his winning a $446,571 lottery jackpot.

The 43-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he went to the 7-Eleven on Hayes Road in Clinton Township to buy his usual lottery tickets.

"I usually play Mega Millions and Powerball, but when I was at the store, I made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket," the player said. "A few days later, I was at the same store and people were talking about how a big Fantasy 5 winner was sold there. I scanned my ticket, and that's when I knew I was the big winner! The excitement in our house has been through the roof!"

The man's ticket, bearing the numbers 07-16-24-29-31, earned him the $446,571 jackpot in the May 28 Fantasy 5 drawing.

The winner said his prize money will go toward making investments and saving for his children's college funds.

