Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 27 (UPI) -- A kinkajou, an animal native to the tropical rainforests ranging from Mexico to Brazil, was found wandering loose at a Washington rest stop.

The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium said the young kinkajou was found at a rest stop in Yakima on Sunday and was rescued by officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police.

Advertisement

The animal is currently in quarantine at the zoo's animal hospital and will have a temporary home at the facility while authorities investigate its origins.

"This young kinkajou's survival is a testament to the collaborative efforts of state wildlife law enforcement and the zoo, highlighting the dangers of the illegal pet trade," the zoo said on social media. "While kinkajous are not endangered, they are hunted for fur, meat and the exotic pet trade, threatening their wild population."

Kinkajous, also known as honey bears, are often mistaken for primates, but are actually more closely related to raccoons.

"Despite their cuteness, kinkajous do not make good pets," the zoo said.