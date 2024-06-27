Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Prince Edward Island, Canada, are caring for a snake found in an unusual place -- the trash.

P.E.I. Humane Society officials said sanitation workers came across the roughly 3-foot-long ball python while emptying a dumpster in the East Royalty neighborhood of Charlottetown.

"The staff thought it was quite funny. You don't get a runaway snake very often, but it is entirely possible that the snake escaped from their enclosure or from their home and hopped into a bag of garbage. It is also possible the snake may have been abandoned," Ashley Travis, the shelter's development and communications coordinator, told CBC News.

Travis said ball pythons, native to Africa, can live for up to 30 years and are popular pets.

The shelter is attempting to find the snake's owner and determine whether the reptile escaped or was abandoned.

Travis said shelter workers are considering naming the python Pepsi in honor of the empty cardboard box that has become her temporary home at the Humane Society.