Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 26, 2024 / 4:07 PM

Lost dog turns up 1,000 miles from home after 2 years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man's lost dog turned up two years later after somehow ending up 1,000 miles from home.

Tony Duncan said his dog, Luna, vanished from his Mardela Springs home after chasing some wild animals into the nearby woods and failing to return.

Advertisement

Duncan said he never gave up hope he would see Luna again, but he was still shocked to receive a phone call last week from LaBelle Animal Control in Florida.

Animal control told Duncan a dog had been found wandering in the parking lot of a LaBelle Walmart store and was scanned for a microchip, which identified her as the missing Luna.

Duncan got into his car that same day and started the 1,000-mile drive to be reunited with Luna.

"It was a long distance, but it had nothing in comparison to the love that I have for my dog," Duncan told McClatchy News.

The emotional reunion was caught on camera.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Truck spills 8 tons of avocados onto California highway
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Truck spills 8 tons of avocados onto California highway
June 26 (UPI) -- Traffic was snarled for several hours on a California highway when a truck overturned and spilled its load of avocados into the road.
Man wins $1M lottery prize at store he has visited for 20 years
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Man wins $1M lottery prize at store he has visited for 20 years
June 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man learned the value of loyalty when he won a $1 million lottery prize at the same store where he has bought tickets for 20 years.
Elusive Boston cow is actually a Boston bull, officials say
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Elusive Boston cow is actually a Boston bull, officials say
June 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Boston said the reported cow on the loose is actually a bull, and the bovine is proving adept at avoiding capture.
Netherlanders build bicycle measuring 180 feet, 11 inches long
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Netherlanders build bicycle measuring 180 feet, 11 inches long
June 26 (UPI) -- A Norwegian man assembled a team of engineering experts to achieve his lifelong dream of building the world's longest bicycle, which measures 180 feet and 11 inches long.
Alligator on the loose in Missouri lake
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Alligator on the loose in Missouri lake
June 26 (UPI) -- Residents of a Missouri city are being warned to keep their distance from an alligator on the loose in a local lake.
San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Baird's tapir
Odd News // 1 day ago
San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Baird's tapir
June 25 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of a female Baird's tapir, an endangered animal native to Mexico and Central America.
Watch: Idaho man topples cans with water pistol to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Watch: Idaho man topples cans with water pistol to break world record
June 25 (UPI) -- A serial world record-breaker from Idaho earned his 178th concurrently-held title by using a squirt gun to topple 10 empty soda cans.
Man collects second big lottery prize after more than a decade
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man collects second big lottery prize after more than a decade
June 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $26,748.60 prize from the state lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game more than a decade after he scored $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Misspelled Pennsylvania highway sign directed drivers to 'Cenrtal Phila'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Misspelled Pennsylvania highway sign directed drivers to 'Cenrtal Phila'
June 25 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation apologized for a highway sign that misspelled the world "Central" as "Cenrtal."
Man assembles Mr. Potato Head in record-breaking 5.15 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man assembles Mr. Potato Head in record-breaking 5.15 seconds
June 25 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old Northern Ireland man broke a spud-sational Guinness World Record by assembling a Mr. Potato Head toy in 5.15 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Baird's tapir
San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Baird's tapir
Man assembles Mr. Potato Head in record-breaking 5.15 seconds
Man assembles Mr. Potato Head in record-breaking 5.15 seconds
Authorities remove mysterious monolith north of Las Vegas
Authorities remove mysterious monolith north of Las Vegas
Mysterious object with tadpole-shaped smoke trail identified as rocket
Mysterious object with tadpole-shaped smoke trail identified as rocket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement