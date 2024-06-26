Lost dog turns up 1,000 miles from home after 2 years

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man's lost dog turned up two years later after somehow ending up 1,000 miles from home.

Tony Duncan said his dog, Luna, vanished from his Mardela Springs home after chasing some wild animals into the nearby woods and failing to return.

Advertisement

Duncan said he never gave up hope he would see Luna again, but he was still shocked to receive a phone call last week from LaBelle Animal Control in Florida.

Animal control told Duncan a dog had been found wandering in the parking lot of a LaBelle Walmart store and was scanned for a microchip, which identified her as the missing Luna.

Duncan got into his car that same day and started the 1,000-mile drive to be reunited with Luna.

"It was a long distance, but it had nothing in comparison to the love that I have for my dog," Duncan told McClatchy News.

The emotional reunion was caught on camera.