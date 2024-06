Animal control officials in Boston said a reported cow on the loose is actually a bull that escaped from the home of a person who was unaware that the animals are not legal to keep in the city. Photo by sandid/Pixabay.com

June 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Boston said the reported cow on the loose is actually a bull, and the bovine is proving adept at avoiding capture. Boston Animal Care and Control said that the animal first spotted Saturday at the intersection of Stella and Harding Roads in the Roslindale neighborhood has now been identified as a bull. Advertisement

Officials wrote on social media that the bull's owner "was unaware that farm animals, with the exception of permitted chickens, are not allowed within the City of Boston."

Officers have been searching for the bull for several days and have even brought in a thermal drone to assist, but have thus far been unable to locate the horned fugitive.

Anyone who spots the bovine is being asked to report sightings by calling 311 and not attempt to take the bull by the horns themselves.