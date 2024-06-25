Man collects second big lottery prize after more than a decade

|Advertisement
"I just assumed that I'd enjoyed my share of lottery luck -- more than my share," he said. "I still play because I enjoy it, and I still win sometimes."
The man said collecting several "regular-size" prizes over the years did not prepare him for the results of the $4.80 Superfecta Box wager he placed on the Racetrax game at Harford Mart in Baltimore.
The man's virtual horses, 5-7-8-12, crossed the finish line together.
"When my horses came in, I just could not believe it," he said. "I've been playing that combination for months now. Something about it just felt right."
The player said he kept his cool when he saw the results.
"I didn't break, though it was hard. It was just so exciting," he said.
The winner said his $26,748.60 prize will go toward paying bills.