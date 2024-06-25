Man collects second big lottery prize after more than a decade

A Maryland man won $26,748.60 from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game more than a decade after he scored $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $26,748.60 prize from the state lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game more than a decade after he scored $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The Rosedale man told Maryland Lottery officials he kept playing lottery games after his $100,000 win more than 10 years ago, but he never expected to collect another big prize.

"I just assumed that I'd enjoyed my share of lottery luck -- more than my share," he said. "I still play because I enjoy it, and I still win sometimes."

The man said collecting several "regular-size" prizes over the years did not prepare him for the results of the $4.80 Superfecta Box wager he placed on the Racetrax game at Harford Mart in Baltimore.

The man's virtual horses, 5-7-8-12, crossed the finish line together.

"When my horses came in, I just could not believe it," he said. "I've been playing that combination for months now. Something about it just felt right."

The player said he kept his cool when he saw the results.

"I didn't break, though it was hard. It was just so exciting," he said.

The winner said his $26,748.60 prize will go toward paying bills.