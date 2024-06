Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 25 (UPI) -- A duo of dawdling donkeys were rounded up by authorities in Virginia after escaping their home and wandering into a road.

Virginia State Police said on social media that members of the Peer/Critical Incident Stress Management team encountered the donkeys on a rural road in Henrico County.

Advertisement

The troopers were able to round up the jaywalking jackasses with help from a Henrico County Division of Police sergeant.

The donkeys were safely returned to their owner.

"This teamwork shows the importance of having a strong support network," police wrote.