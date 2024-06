Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 24 (UPI) -- Ohio State Patrol troopers rescued a curious kitten that crawled in between the wheels of a semi truck and became stuck.

The OSP's Northeast Ohio office said on social media that a semi driver was conducting a pre-trip inspection of his vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County when he discovered a kitten wedged in between two tires.

A video of the rescue features a person explaining the kitten had apparently gotten one of its claws stuck on something in the narrow space.

"Watch this meow-velous rescue of a kitten stuck in a semi's wheel well. This seemingly im-paw-sible rescue mission had a happy ending," OSP officials wrote.

The rescuers removed one of the tires and were able to secure the feline in a cardboard box. The kitten was turned over to the Portage Animal Protection League.