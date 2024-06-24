Man's second lottery ticket of year earns him $6 million

A Wayne County, Mich., man won $6 million from a scratch-off ticket that was only the second lottery ticket he has bought since the start of the year. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $6 million prize from the second lottery ticket he purchased this year. The 32-year-old Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he is an infrequent lottery player, so the 500X Money Maker ticket he bought from the 7-Eleven store on South Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township was only the second ticket he's bought since the start of 2024.

"I play lottery games every once in a while, and this 500X Money Maker ticket was only the second ticket I have purchased so far this year," the player said. "I went into the store to purchase a few things and saw the 500X Money Maker game, so I asked the clerk what the ticket number was on the next ticket. When she said 14, I told her I'd take it because 14 is my wife and I's lucky number."

The man said he was shocked to see what he had won.

"I scratched the ticket off and, when I saw I won $6 million, I started hyperventilating! I had to take the day off work because I was in a state of shock. I texted my wife and said: 'Lucky number 14.' She jokingly replied: 'What do you mean? Are we millionaires?' As soon as I got home, I told her the big news," he said.

The winner said he will use his prize money to start a business, make investments and help his family.