June 24, 2024 / 2:03 PM

Loose cow evades animal control officers in Boston

By Ben Hooper
A brown-and-white cow seen wandering through a Boston intersection remains on the loose after evading animal control officers. Photo by BorgMattisson/Pixabay.com
June 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Boston are hunting for a cow spotted wandering through an intersection before giving animal control officers the slip.

Boston Animal Control said on social media that a brown-and-white cow was spotted Saturday evening at the intersection of Stella and Harding roads in the Roslindale neighborhood.

Animal control officers responded to the area, but the jaywalking bovine fled and vanished into a nearby wooded area.

"Officers canvassed the area, but have been unable to locate the animal," the post said.

Officers said the cow remained on the loose Sunday, with no new sightings reported.

Residents were asked not to start a beef with the bovine if it is spotted.

"We ask that residents not chase, or attempt to capture the animal, instead please report any sightings," officials wrote.

The cow's origins were unclear.

