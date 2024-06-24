Loose cow evades animal control officers in Boston

|Advertisement
Animal control officers responded to the area, but the jaywalking bovine fled and vanished into a nearby wooded area.
"Officers canvassed the area, but have been unable to locate the animal," the post said.
Officers said the cow remained on the loose Sunday, with no new sightings reported.
Residents were asked not to start a beef with the bovine if it is spotted.
"We ask that residents not chase, or attempt to capture the animal, instead please report any sightings," officials wrote.
The cow's origins were unclear.