June 23, 2024 / 11:19 AM

Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp

By Allen Cone
Forever Stamp honoring Alex Trebek. Photo courtesy United States Postal Service
Forever Stamp honoring Alex Trebek. Photo courtesy United States Postal Service

June 23 (UPI) -- The answer: Which former game show host from Canada is being honored with a Forever Stamp in the United States.

Question: Alex Trebek.

On Friday's episode of Jeopardy! new host Ken Jennings announced that the U.S. Postal Service will issue a Forever stamp honoring the former host concurrent with the show's 60th Diamond Celebration launched earlier this year. Presales for this special stamp began Friday at usps.com.

An event occurred at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif., with Jennings, Jean Trebek, who is his wife; and Michael Elston, secretary of the Board of Governors of USPS

Trebek, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Canada, died in 2020 after a 37-year run as host of the syndicated show.

The grid of 20 identical stamps resembles the array of video monitors that form the game board.

On the stamp is written the prompt, "THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW 'JEOPARDY!' FOR 37 SEASONS" and underneath, upside down, is the correct response: "Who is Alex Trebek?"

On the stamp pane, relevant category headers appear at the top of each column of stamps, and to the left is a photograph of Trebek with a portion of the "Jeopardy!" set behind him.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using photos provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila.

The Alex Trebek stamp will be issued in panes of 20.

Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price. The cost of one stamp in July will rise by 5 cents to 73.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

