Odd News
June 22, 2024 / 5:39 PM

Pekingese named Wild Thang wins World's Ugliest Dog

By Ehren Wynder
Wild Thang, an 8-year-old Pekingese and his owner, Anne Lewis, are on stage after being annouced as the winner during the 2024 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. on Friday. Photo by John G. Mabanglo EPA-EFE
Wild Thang, an 8-year-old Pekingese and his owner, Anne Lewis, are on stage after being annouced as the winner during the 2024 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. on Friday. Photo by John G. Mabanglo EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- A longtime runner-up in California's World's Ugliest Dog Contest finally got his crown.

On Friday, fourth time was the charm for Wild Thang, an 8-year-old Pekingese from North Bend, Oreg., who previously placed second in the annual competition three times before.

Wild Thang is a survivor of distempter, a viral disease that infects animals' respiratory system and can also suppress the immune system, according to his bio.

"He survived, but not without permanent damage. His teeth did not grow in, causing his tongue to stay out and his right front leg paddles 24/7," his bio read, noting that, apart from his health issues his is a happy, "glugly" (glamorous/ugly) pup.

He and his owner Ann Lewis walked away with $5,000 in prize money.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., has hosted the World's Ugliest Dog Contest for nearly 50 year's, according to the fair's website.

"This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique," a statement on the website read.

Last year's king was a 7-year-old Chinese Crested dog named Scooter.

Scooter was born with deformed hind legs and was turned over to animal control by a breeder for euthanasia, but fortunately, a member of the shelter Linda Elmquist adopted him, and the two live happily in Tucson, Ariz.

"I am overjoyed and incredibly proud," Elmquist said last year. "Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination. He has become an inspiration to countless people around the world."

