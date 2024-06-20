Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 20 (UPI) -- A cheetah cub born at an Oregon zoo was successfully transferred to an Ohio facility and paired with a new foster mother.

Wildlife Safari, a zoo in Winston, Ore., said on social media that the male cub was one of two born June 7 to Zuri, "the #1 genetically valued female cheetah in North America."

The second cub was born with an infection and did not survive, and Zuri subsequently ceased producing milk to feed the surviving baby.

The cub has now been transferred to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, where he was introduced to a female cheetah who gave birth to two cubs June 8. Officials said the new arrival was accepted by his new foster mother and is getting on well with the family.

"His adopted mom and all three cubs are doing great and have settled in nicely. We are looking forward to seeing them grow as a family," the post said.