Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 20, 2024 / 4:23 PM

Cheetah cub born in Oregon transferred to Ohio to meet foster mom

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 20 (UPI) -- A cheetah cub born at an Oregon zoo was successfully transferred to an Ohio facility and paired with a new foster mother.

Wildlife Safari, a zoo in Winston, Ore., said on social media that the male cub was one of two born June 7 to Zuri, "the #1 genetically valued female cheetah in North America."

Advertisement

The second cub was born with an infection and did not survive, and Zuri subsequently ceased producing milk to feed the surviving baby.

The cub has now been transferred to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, where he was introduced to a female cheetah who gave birth to two cubs June 8. Officials said the new arrival was accepted by his new foster mother and is getting on well with the family.

"His adopted mom and all three cubs are doing great and have settled in nicely. We are looking forward to seeing them grow as a family," the post said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Slow day at work leads Maryland woman to $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Slow day at work leads Maryland woman to $150,000 lottery prize
June 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman having a slow day at work at a grocery store bought some lottery tickets to pass the time and scratched off a $150,000 prize.
Yogis celebrate solstice with Times Square takeover
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Yogis celebrate solstice with Times Square takeover
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people converged on Times Square in New York on Thursday to celebrate the summer solstice with an entire day of outdoor yoga classes.
4-foot snake found in box of donated books at Virginia thrift store
Odd News // 3 hours ago
4-foot snake found in box of donated books at Virginia thrift store
June 20 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Virginia was summoned to a Goodwill thrift store after an employee sorting through a box of donated books found something they couldn't read -- a 4-foot snake.
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
June 20 (UPI) -- A Japanese man borrowed some of the luck of the Irish and broke a Guinness World Record by growing a 63-leaf clover.
Drivers wrangle loose emu in the middle of Alberta highway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Drivers wrangle loose emu in the middle of Alberta highway
June 20 (UPI) -- A group of surprised drivers had their morning commutes interrupted by a 6-foot emu in the middle of an Alberta road.
'Drift bottle' launched in 1961 washes up near Boston
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Drift bottle' launched in 1961 washes up near Boston
June 19 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched from an island between the United States and Canada turned up 63 years later near Boston.
Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
June 19 (UPI) -- A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
Woman gets her master's from Stanford at the age of 105
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman gets her master's from Stanford at the age of 105
June 19 (UPI) -- A woman who left school during World War II finally received her master's degree in education 83 years later at the age of 105.
Ohio hospital caring for 7 sets of newborn twins at the same time
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio hospital caring for 7 sets of newborn twins at the same time
June 19 (UPI) -- A hospital in Ohio is celebrating an unusual baby boom while caring for seven sets of newborn twins at the same time.
Idaho man breaks his own fist-bumping record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks his own fist-bumping record
June 19 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush broke his own record for the second time by fist-bumping a fellow YouTuber 397 times in 30 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drift bottle' launched in 1961 washes up near Boston
'Drift bottle' launched in 1961 washes up near Boston
Blue paint spill covers a half mile of Delaware road
Blue paint spill covers a half mile of Delaware road
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
Woman gets her master's from Stanford at the age of 105
Woman gets her master's from Stanford at the age of 105
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement