Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 20, 2024 / 11:37 AM

Drivers wrangle loose emu in the middle of Alberta highway

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 20 (UPI) -- A group of surprised drivers had their morning commutes interrupted by a 6-foot emu in the middle of an Alberta road.

Lonnie Moberly said she was driving her kids to school just after 8 a.m. Wednesday when she came across the large, flightless bird in the middle of a highway near De Winton.

Advertisement

Moberly said another driver had already stopped and was calling the Alberta SPCA.

The two drivers teamed up to try to protect the emu from passing traffic.

"We were herding it like a cow, almost. We just kind of drove it up the highway a little bit and led it down one of the side roads," she told High River Online.

More drivers joined in the wrangling efforts and Moberly said a neighbor soon arrived and offered the use of a trailer. The bird was successfully loaded in for transport to a local veterinary clinic.

Advertisement

The Alberta SPCA took custody of the emu and said the bird is now at a caretaking facility while officials attempt to locate its owner.

Moberly said she was then able to finish taking her kids to school.

"They were very late, but they've got an awesome story to tell. I'm sure their whole class has heard about their morning adventure," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
Japanese man grows extra-lucky 63-leaf clover
June 20 (UPI) -- A Japanese man borrowed some of the luck of the Irish and broke a Guinness World Record by growing a 63-leaf clover.
'Drift bottle' launched in 1961 washes up near Boston
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Drift bottle' launched in 1961 washes up near Boston
June 19 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched from an island between the United States and Canada turned up 63 years later near Boston.
Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
June 19 (UPI) -- A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
Woman gets her master's from Stanford at the age of 105
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman gets her master's from Stanford at the age of 105
June 19 (UPI) -- A woman who left school during World War II finally received her master's degree in education 83 years later at the age of 105.
Ohio hospital caring for 7 sets of newborn twins at the same time
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio hospital caring for 7 sets of newborn twins at the same time
June 19 (UPI) -- A hospital in Ohio is celebrating an unusual baby boom while caring for seven sets of newborn twins at the same time.
Idaho man breaks his own fist-bumping record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man breaks his own fist-bumping record
June 19 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush broke his own record for the second time by fist-bumping a fellow YouTuber 397 times in 30 seconds.
Blue paint spill covers a half mile of Delaware road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Blue paint spill covers a half mile of Delaware road
June 19 (UPI) -- Residents of a Delaware town awoke to find a line of blue paint had been spilled on about a half mile of road, with several cars also getting splashed.
Watch believed to have been eaten by cow turns up 50 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Watch believed to have been eaten by cow turns up 50 years later
June 18 (UPI) -- A British farmer was reunited with his Rolex watch 50 years after it was believed to have become a meal for a hungry cow.
Store owner alerts Maryland man to $50,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Store owner alerts Maryland man to $50,000 lottery win
June 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said the owner of his local store tipped him off to the fact he had won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo
June 18 (UPI) -- A herd of goats escaped from the petting zoo at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park just one week after a similar incident involving a pair of camels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Drift bottle' launched in 1961 washes up near Boston
'Drift bottle' launched in 1961 washes up near Boston
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
$3.99 thrift store find turns out to be nearly 2,000-year-old Mayan vase
Blue paint spill covers a half mile of Delaware road
Blue paint spill covers a half mile of Delaware road
Watch believed to have been eaten by cow turns up 50 years later
Watch believed to have been eaten by cow turns up 50 years later
Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement