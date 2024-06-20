1 of 5 | People attend a yoga class in celebration of the summer solstice at the 22nd annual all-day outdoor yoga event in Times Square in New York on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people converged on Times Square in New York on Thursday to celebrate the summer solstice with an entire day of outdoor yoga classes. The event, dubbed Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga, commenced at 7:30 a.m. with a class taught by yogi Richa Dhekne and presented by Consulate General of India. Advertisement

Classes are being held throughout the day at the intersection of Broadway and 7th Avenue, between 43rd & 48th Streets, with the last one scheduled to end at 8:30 p.m.

The yearly tradition began with three yogis who gathered to welcome the solstice with yoga in Times Square at sunrise on June 21, 2003, and they went on to make it into an annual event.

"Summer Solstice Yoga in Times Square with its inspiring yoga teachers, has become an iconic setting to reaffirm your yoga practice under the Broadway lights and the invigorating sun," Douglass Stewart, co-founder of Solstice in Times Square, said in a news release.

The yoga classes are being livestreamed at www.TSQ.org/Solstice and on the official Times Square Facebook page.