The Hillcrest Hospital NICU and postpartum units in Ohio are caring for seven sets of twins at the same time. Photo courtesy of Cleveland Clinic Children's/Instagram

June 19 (UPI) -- A hospital in Ohio is celebrating an unusual baby boom while caring for seven sets of newborn twins at the same time. Cleveland Clinic Children's said on social media that the Hillcrest Hospital NICU and postpartum units are currently caring for multiple multiples. Advertisement

"We've been feeling double the love caring for seven sets of newborn twins at the same time," the post said.

The post said the families included both first-time and experienced parents.

"First time parents Scott and Katie Krusinski welcomed Finnegan and Theodore," officials wrote. "While Jason and Kara Samblanet are excited to have babies Reid and Elliot expand their now family of seven."