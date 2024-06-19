Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 19 (UPI) -- Residents of a Delaware town awoke to find a line of blue paint had been spilled on about a half mile of road, with several cars also getting splashed. The Delaware Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post that the paint spill occurred about 7 a.m. Tuesday, "covering the road and a number of cars" for about a half mile of Savannah Road in Lewes. Advertisement The paint line also crosses into the Surf Bagel parking lot along Route 1 and a section of Plantation Road. "Delaware State Police are asking for help in identifying the culprit," the post said. The department shared a photo of the paint line, with the addition of children's cartoon character Bluey looking on with disappointment. Read More Watch believed to have been eaten by cow turns up 50 years later Store owner alerts Maryland man to $50,000 lottery win Herd of goats escape from Cedar Point's petting zoo