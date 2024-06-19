Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 19 (UPI) -- Residents of a Delaware town awoke to find a line of blue paint had been spilled on about a half mile of road, with several cars also getting splashed.

The Delaware Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post that the paint spill occurred about 7 a.m. Tuesday, "covering the road and a number of cars" for about a half mile of Savannah Road in Lewes.

The paint line also crosses into the Surf Bagel parking lot along Route 1 and a section of Plantation Road.

"Delaware State Police are asking for help in identifying the culprit," the post said.

The department shared a photo of the paint line, with the addition of children's cartoon character Bluey looking on with disappointment.