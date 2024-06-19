Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 19 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush broke his own record for the second time by fist-bumping a fellow YouTuber 397 times in 30 seconds.

Rush originally broke the record with neighbor Joey Hannon, managing 273 fist bumps in the allotted time, and he broke his own record when he and Howie Mandel fist-bumped 380 times on an episode of America's Got Talent.

Rush broke the record yet again during an appearance on YouTuber Doctor Mike's podcast, this time fist-bumping 397 times in 30 seconds.

Rush said taking the record from himself didn't add to his total, leaving him at 177 concurrently-held Guinness World Records titles. He is attempting to reach a total 181 to hold the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles in the world.